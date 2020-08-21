The Farmers to Families Food Box program has helped the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri distribute 1.1 million pounds of food since it began May 15. That's enough to feed roughly 2,800 people in need per day.
“It’s huge,” said Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communications manager for the Food Bank. “It’s fresh produce and dairy products, things that are difficult to obtain and that are the most appreciated by the people we’re serving.”
Federal officials visited the food bank Friday morning to talk about a coronavirus relief program that redistributes food from farmers to families in need.
The Farmers to Families Food Box program works with growers whose supply chain was disrupted in the spring. COVID-19 shutdowns caused prices for agricultural products to plunge as restaurants, hotels and other major consumers disappeared from the market. Many agriculturalists were forced to destroy surplus crops as the economy crashed overnight.
Under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, announced April 17 and rolled out in mid-May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture purchases food from producers. The commodities then go to regional suppliers, who pack boxes and send them out to food banks, community organizations and other nonprofits.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri plays an important role in connecting local pantries and soup kitchens with resources provided through federal initiatives.
In March and April, when stories were emerging about farmers burying onions in ditches and destroying other products, people wanted to know what the missing links were between these stark images of waste and getting food to people in need. This federal program bridges some of those gaps.
Nationally, the USDA purchased food products totaling roughly $1.2 billion in the first round, which went through June 30. In this time, the Food Bank and other organizations nationwide distributed 35.6 million boxes. The second round, which extends through Aug. 31, has already distributed 33.7 million boxes and will spend $1.47 billion. A third round will begin Sep. 1 and run through Oct. 31. The USDA can extend the program further and spend up to $3 billion.
Farmers to Families is one aspect of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Another important role the program plays is offsetting losses in the first quarter from the market crash. For eligible participants who experienced a 5%-or-greater price decline, the program provides financial assistance for up to 80% of losses.
“This program demonstrates what we can do as a country when we work together,” Richard Fordyce, a Farm Service Agency administrator who visited the Food Bank, said Friday morning.