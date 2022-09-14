The city’s legal department is researching a potential conflict of interest that could limit federal funding options for the Voluntary Action Center’s proposed homeless services center.
The nonprofit is under contract with Sixth Ward City Councilperson Betsy Peters to purchase property on the Business Loop that will be used for the project.
That agreement could run afoul of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conflict of interest regulations, which bar public officials from benefitting financially from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds or CDBG-funded projects.
Assistant City Counselor Becky Thompson told the Missourian in an email that the “City Counselor is working with HUD to determine what process needs to be utilized to ensure compliance with (conflict of interest law).”
In a Disclosure of Interest document provided by Thompson, Peters characterized her sale of the property as a donation. Peters states in the disclosure that she “will not make a financial gain on the Property when its sold to VAC.”
This summer, Peters began recusing herself from voting on items relating to VAC and federal housing programs.
The Voluntary Action Center has an agreement with the city to plan homelessness services in a consortium with other service agencies. Details of that plan are expected to be presented to the council this fall.
VAC plans to use local, state and federal money to fund the so-called Opportunity Campus, according to previous Missourian reporting and city documents.
VAC Executive Director Ed Stansberry confirmed to the Missourian that VAC has applied for CDBG funds from HUD for the Opportunity Center project. But Stansberry said VAC does not plan to use those funds to buy property.
It is unclear whether that decision clears up the potential conflict of interest raised by Peters’ ownership of the land.
Peters purchased the property on the corner of East Business Loop 70 and Bowling Street in December for $600,000 and plans to sell it to VAC for the same price, according to the disclosure. A copy of the purchase contract between Peters and VAC provided by the city shows the sale price at $602,000.
Peters also signed a pledge to donate the $600,000 from the sale back to the Voluntary Action Center in $100,000 increments over the course of six years.
Peters told the Missourian that she saw the property was for sale and purchased it because she felt it would be a good location for a homeless shelter. She said that she and other members of the council had been keeping their eyes out for properties around the city that could serve as a site for a shelter.
“I had the means to do it so it seemed appropriate to buy the property and I figured we could use it for something,” Peters said. “Either I would use it for something, or if the Voluntary Action Center wanted it, they could use it for something.”
Stansberry and Peters hope to close on the sale of the property by the end of October. Both said they are waiting for the property to be re-platted before the sale is closed.
When asked whether VAC anticipates funding issues with HUD from the sale, Stansberry said the matter is “between the city’s legal department and HUD.”
Fourth Ward City Councilperson Nick Foster served as VAC’s executive director before retiring in 2020 but told the Missourian he has no formal relationship with the agency. When asked if he would also recuse himself from voting on items related to VAC, Foster said he reached out to the City Council for an opinion.