The city’s legal department is researching a potential conflict of interest that could limit federal funding options for the Voluntary Action Center’s proposed homeless services center.

The nonprofit is under contract with Sixth Ward City Councilperson Betsy Peters to purchase property on the Business Loop that will be used for the project.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and county government reporter, spring 2022. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you