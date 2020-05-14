Partnered with local restaurants and grocers, Feeding for Finals is providing free lunch for MU students in Columbia area from Tuesday to Thursday.
With a code generated after registering online, student can pick one prepared meal at a partnered restaurant.
The Heidelberg, in downtown Columbia, is one of the restaurants offering free food to MU students. Richard Walls, owner of the Heidelberg, said its participation is an honor to serve great students of MU.
By Wednesday, the restaurant had offered lunch to 148 MU students.
Feeding for Finals is one of MU's programs to combat student hunger, a collaboration among the Legion of Black Collegians, Four Front, Graduate Professional Council, Missouri Students Association, the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and the Department of Social Justice.
In the previous years, Feeding for Finals has provided students with warm meals and snack packs at multiple locations across campus. Study tips are also offered in preparation for finals week.
As classes moved online, Feeding for Finals sought help from community restaurants this year.