Boone County residents are eligible for free legal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency after severe storms, flooding and tornadoes.
Lawyers are available to help secure government benefits and provide counseling on landlord-tenant issues and mortgage foreclosures.
Residents can call 800-829-4128 to leave a message about legal issues that resulted from sustained damages that occurred between April 29 and July 5, according to a FEMA news release.
Other assistance available include help with consumer protection issues and replacement of important legal documents that may have been lost.
Boone County is one of 20 counties in Missouri that are eligible.
Supervising editor is Libby Stanford.