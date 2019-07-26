Boone County residents are eligible for free legal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency after severe storms, flooding and tornadoes. 

Lawyers are available to help secure government benefits and provide counseling on landlord-tenant issues and mortgage foreclosures. 

Residents can call 800-829-4128 to leave a message about legal issues that resulted from sustained damages that occurred between April 29 and July 5, according to a FEMA news release. 

Other assistance available include help with consumer protection issues and replacement of important legal documents that may have been lost.

Boone County is one of 20 counties in Missouri that are eligible.

Supervising editor is Libby Stanford.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2019 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at lrtcx6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.