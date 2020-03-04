The True/False Film Fest box office opened at noon Wednesday, but the line started an hour and a half earlier.
Kris Thrasher, a Columbia native and soon-to-be four-time festival visitor, was first in line. She said she showed up early to get a good spot and figured that with the weather being so nice, it would be good to get there early.
Thrasher said she enjoys getting to spend time with friends at the festival, eat at new restaurants and be more involved in downtown Columbia.
"It's a great time, a great weekend. You get to see a bunch of people you know and to say hi to them," Thrasher said. "It's just a really good staycation."
The festival begins Thursday afternoon, but eager attendees could pick up their passes, wristbands and Gateway Packets as early as noon Wednesday and a couple of ancillary events were scheduled for Wednesday evening. Visitors can buy tickets for individual showings starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
By the time the box office opened Wednesday, the line had already begun to wrap around the building. Nobody seemed to mind. Some people brought books to read, while others started up friendly conversations with other people in line.
Thursday will kick off the 17th year of the True/False Film Fest, which goes through Sunday and includes screenings of 40 feature films as well as other shorts and collections.
Ninth Street will be closed between Locust and Elm streets from 8 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city. There will also be a rolling closure on Ninth Street between Walnut and Locust streets beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday for the festival's March March parade.
Unlike previous years, Go COMO, Columbia's public transportation service, will not be providing special services for the festival. Visitors will have to arrange their own transportation after 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as all day Sunday, according to the release.
Kim Wade, co-owner of SilverBox Photographers, was in line by 11:30 a.m. to secure passes for herself and her friend who comes all the way from Seattle every year. She said she loves how True/False brings people to Columbia from all over the country to enjoy an experience in the Midwest they didn't think they could find outside of the coasts.
"It's the best combination of delight, learning, connecting with friends in the community and inspiration from the art and the music," Wade said. "I love that so many people can come from out of state and realize, 'Oh, wow. This is an amazing community.'"
The festival finds a lot of support not only from the local community but also from local businesses like Nourish Café + Market, Peace Nook and Main Squeeze. Workers and owners from all three businesses said True/False is one of the busiest weekends of the year and that the festival brings in new customers.
Kim Dill, Peace Nook coordinator, said Peace Nook feels fortunate to be a part of something like True/False and to join in on of the "festival fever" that takes over Columbia every year. She volunteered with the festival in the past.
"It makes us feel proud of our city and our people who started the festival and who made it so relevant and much-awaited," Dill said. "It's nice to feel like we're a part of something."
Kalle LeMone, co-owner of Nourish, echoed these feelings of pride. Nourish is a True/False sponsor and will be providing breakfast for minority filmmakers Friday morning.
"There's so much culture in our downtown area, so we love to be a part of it," LeMone said. "It's something most businesses want to be a part of. It's a wonderful thing for our community."
This will be the second True/False season since the opening of Skylark Bookshop, and owner Alex George said he also expects an increase in customers.
He said he thinks there's a lot of overlap in people who go to film festivals and those who would want to visit an independent bookstore. Regardless, he said he and his wife are looking forward to the festivities.
"Downtown just changes. The atmosphere is like one big party," George said. "We love the films, but we also enjoy just walking up and down the streets."
Laura and Hugh Harrison are a daughter and father who have been buying passes ever since Hugh won some on the radio nine years ago. They were in line before the opening of the box office and said they both enjoy getting to see the subjects and directors of the documentaries in the Q&A's that often follow the screenings.
"For people to open up and share their lives and their stories, it's a blessing," Laura Harrison said. "You just never know what someone is going through. ... It makes me realize that I have a story, too, and helps me to be more open about my story with other people."