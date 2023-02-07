Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
Mike Schneider, the city’s park development superintendent, said that the plan currently includes four additional multi-use courts for sports, additional offices for the esports community and smaller changes like additional restrooms that would be added near the new courts.
The expansion will cost an estimated $5.8 million. The plan is being made by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, but the design is only about 50% complete, Schneider said. Once fully designed, it will need approved by the City Council and building is anticipated to begin in around six to eight months, Schneider said.
Schneider said by doubling the size of the fieldhouse, the city can attract larger tournaments and the additional multi-sport courts can bring more people to Columbia.
Joey Wilmes, the sports supervisor for Parks and Recreation, said the courts are used for organizations such as the Columbia Youth Basketball Association (CBYA), volleyball and pickle ball. Esports also competes in fieldhouse rooms and draws a decent amount of people to it, Wilmes said.
When asked if there will be an additional court specifically for roller derby, Schneider said the city needs to check if the court floors would be damaged by the roller skakes before they make a decision.
“If the flooring doesn’t work, we probably won’t develop a new flooring,” Schneider said. “We want multi-use courts for as many sports as possible.”
Wilmes said he doesn’t know how many tourists roller derby attracts because the fieldhouse hasn’t held any tournaments for it. Prior to the Tuesday forum, he said he had not been approached about the idea of building a roller derby court.
Kelsey Mescher, a member of CoMo Roller Derby, said that their team has used roller skates for derby on many wooden courts with no damage.
Mescher said it does the same damage as basketball shoes skidding on the court.
“We are the Columbia Roller Derby and we have to travel to Hallsville and Jefferson City to practice,” Mescher said. “This fieldhouse space can be used for every sport. It is huge and I am a bit angry because of how big it is.”
The news release said that funding for the fieldhouse expansion will come from the voter-approved park sales tax, the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Tourism Development Fund, general fund reserves and private donations.