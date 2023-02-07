Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.

