Starting Wednesday, floors five through nine of the Fifth and Walnut Parking Garage will be closed to all traffic and parking so that scheduled deep cleaning can take place.
Public parking will still be available on levels one through four of the garage at N. Fifth Street and E. Walnut Street, according to a press release from the city.
Barricades will be posted on the fifth level to block access to the upper levels and aid in directing traffic to the lower levels, the release said.
Once each level has been fully cleaned and dried, a sealant will be applied to keep water from penetrating the surface.
Once the upper levels are finished, staff will re-evaluate the parking and traffic to determine a timeline for continuing the work on floors one through four, according to the release.
Cleaning on the upper floors is scheduled to be completed by April 29, weather permitting.