Fifth and Walnut parking garage will greet guests Wednesday with gate arms.
The City of Columbia finally implements the gate arms system in the fourth of six garages in Columbia, after issues with the payment software and building exterior have been resolved.
Columbia City Council approved the gate arms systems project in October 2017. The systems will aid in enforcing parking fees as well as collecting data. The installation of the systems cost the city $930,000 and about $22,000 in repairs as of March 2019, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Tickets are given to patrons when entering the garage. People have 15 minutes to exit the garage after paying. People can pay at the walk up machine or upon exiting the garage.
Walk up machines will only accept cash and require exact change. Acceptable forms of payments at the exit gate include a credit or debit card, a CoMo Park Card, Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, according to the city website.
Paypark mobile will no longer be accepted in parking garages, but will continue to be available for on-street metered parking, according to a City press release.
Parking rates are enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking is free on Saturday and Sunday.
Fees range from a minimum of $1 per 1-2 hours of parking to a maximum of $5 per 8-10. Cars parked in garages over 72 hours are subject to being towed according to City ordinance.
Implementation of the gate arms system is scheduled every two weeks to allow workers to troubleshoot on site. The garage on Eight and Cherry is scheduled to adopt the system Aug. 5th.
Gate arms systems are in use at the garages on Eighth and Walnut, Tenth and Cherry and Sixth and Cherry.