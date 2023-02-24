Columbia's Fifth Ward City Council candidates described priorities specific to the ward Friday during a virtual forum with the Muleskinners, a Democratic club of Boone County.
Don Waterman, who served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, is a native Missourian and moved to Columbia in 2001. He ran for the Missouri House of Representatives' 46th District seat in 2016, losing to Democrat Martha Stephens. He has a master's degree in mental health counseling and works as a demand analyst for American Outdoor Brands.
Fifth Ward infrastructure and public safety would be among his top focuses, Waterman said.
Gregg Bush, a registered nurse at University Hospital, moved to Columbia in 2006 and has lived here since. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theater arts at Illinois Wesleyan University and another in nursing from MU. He said Columbia is a city that shares his values to a great extent but still has a long way to go in further investing in people and ensuring public safety.
Bush said that the Fifth Ward has seen a lot of growth, and he will work on making it sustainable. He also emphasized improving the infrastructure — more bus routes to and from the city’s center, reducing the number of red-lighted left turns that leave people idling at intersections along Nifong Boulevard, addressing stormwater that collects in residents’ backyards and more.
Waterman would like to see the various developments already in the works in the Fifth Ward finished. He noted four-laning Forum Boulevard all the way to Nifong Boulevard, and then Scott Boulevard, too.
The completion of Legacy Farms, a 383-acre development on the west side of Sinclair Road, is another project Waterman would like to see go through. He said the development is large enough that it could cause more challenges for the ward's water distribution system.
Because the ward is largely residential, Waterman said he would also focus on the concerns of the neighbors in the area.
Both candidates said they would not pit the Fifth Ward's priorites against those of other wards.
While his focus would be on the Fifth Ward, Waterman said doing what's best for Columbia spills over into all of the city's wards.
"There are parts of Columbia that, yes, definitely are going to be needing some assistance," he said. "That's something that will be part of what the City Council will have to do as a whole. I'm going to be part of that."
Bush said instead of pitting one ward against another, he would work on prioritization of the city as a whole. If elected, Bush said he would prioritize the needs of "the few who have been disadvantaged" — places seeing less investment from the city, historically underprivileged communities and so forth.
”Who are the people that have not been able to benefit from improvements?” Bush called for reflection, “Where are the people that are waiting for improvements that have been promised?”
Making use of their education
The candidates were asked how they would put their educational backgrounds to work if elected to the council. Waterman said he'd bring his mental health counseling education into the city's work with its unhoused population. Mental health was a focus of his 2016 state representative campaign, and he said he would like to continue to push that focus forward.
"There's a way that we can involve the entire community," Waterman said. "We have social work programs at the university, psychology, psychiatry programs. The students are going to need a place for their internships."
He added that local churches could also be solicited to help with mental health counseling programs for unhoused people.
Bush agreed with Waterman on the need for more mental health resources and said he uses his two degrees every day. His theater arts degree, he said, taught him how to work toward a consensus with a group of creative people and "marshal them together."
Then, in nursing school, he learned to stay rational and confident in high-pressure situations — even when he was scared and the patient he took care of was more scared than him. Nurses, he said, must assess and evaluate their patients' needs in order to devise treatment plans.
Managing the council's workload
Both candidates, in response to a question about the burdensome workload council members face, said it might soon be time to consider having full-time City Council members. Representatives on the council now are considered part-time and are paid only small stipends.
Waterman said part of the issue may be the minutiae the council is involved in, citing land-use issues that have been scrutinized by the Planning and Zoning Commission but ultimately go to the council for final approval. He said the council also could do a better job of delegating.
"We have city staff," he said. "Yes, we take their recommendations. But why are we not empowering them, then, to make some of these decisions?"
Bush again cited his work, saying nurses must mine hundreds of data points but focus on the ones that are vital to their patients' health..
"Our superpower is we know who to call for help," Bush said. "We were not expert — we were people who knew how to call neurology for stroke symptoms... So who are those experts?"
He said that the city has a lot of commissions with vacancies, which he would trust and hear different competing ideas from.
Bush added that, perhaps 10 years from now, Columbia will need to have "full-time council members who are paid a living wage."