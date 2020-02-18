More than 50 animals will arrive at the Central Missouri Humane Society on Tuesday after they were taken from "deplorable" conditions in Kansas City, according to a news release from Michelle Casey, associate director of the society.
Kansas City officials received an anonymous tip about alleged conditions inside a duplex in the city, and emergency crews arrived Feb. 10 to more than 260 animals inside the house, including 200 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs and geckos. The animals were inside cages stacked side by side and on top of one another, according to the release.
The emergency crews and KC Pet Project, a nonprofit organization that works with Kansas City Animal Control to increase the number of homeless pets adopted, removed all animals from the house Feb. 10.
Those involved in the hoarding were charged with three counts of animal cruelty. They are scheduled to appear in court in May, according to the release.
“We are grateful for our partnership with KC Pet Project and happy that we are able to assist them with this case,” Franny Bruner, the society's small animal foster coordinator, said in the release. “These animals will receive immediate medical attention and will eventually be placed into loving new homes.”