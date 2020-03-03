Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty is hosting a screening of "In the Executioner’s Shadow," a documentary that examines the consequences of the death penalty from three unique perspectives.
The screening, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Unity Center of Columbia, and a reception with refreshments will precede the film at 6:30 p.m.
The film follows the stories of a former state executioner, a Boston Marathon bombing victim and the parents of a murder victim and their respective relationships with the death penalty, according to the film's website.
Afterward, a panel Q&A session will be held with producer Rick Stack and former Virginia chief executioner Jerry Givens.
"In the Executioner's Shadow" challenges viewers beliefs about justice and "illuminates the oft hidden realities entangled in death row, the death penalty and the U.S. Justice system at large," according to the film's website.
For more information about the film or to view the trailer, visit intheexecutionersshadow.com.