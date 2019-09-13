A third and final public hearing on the proposed $485 million city budget for fiscal 2020 will take place at Monday night’s meeting of the Columbia City Council.
The meeting will also feature a rezoning request for property at Bethel Street and Nifong Boulevard and a report on a proposed agreement between the city and MU to study the impact of Bird scooters.
City Manager John Glasock proposed his budget in late July, but significant changes have come since. At its last meeting, the council agreed — at least for now — to go with a revised projection of a 2.5% decline in sales tax revenue. They also planned to avoid some cuts to the Career Awareness Related Experience program by sending 30 of its young summer employees to work for the Water and Light Department.
Other amendments the council will consider Monday night are largely housekeeping measures. The budget includes modest increases for some Parks and Recreation programs, services provided by the Columbia-Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, and planning and zoning processing fees. It also includes increases in water and stormwater bills that would cost the average household about 82 cents per month.
Glascock has said his primary goal in the budget was to provide significant pay increases for many city employees.
The council is scheduled to vote on the budget Monday. It would take effect with the beginning of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Also on Monday, the council will consider a request by Jeffrey E. Smith Investment Co. to rezone nearly 16 acres at the southeast corner of Bethel and Nifong from PD, planned development, to M-N, mixed-use neighborhood.
Approval would expand the number of permissible uses of the property, a prospect that doesn’t sit well with residents of the nearby Bedford Walk neighborhood but is supported by residents of Gentry Estates, a residential development for seniors. The existing zoning prohibits drive-throughs for restaurants, for example, but they would be allowed under the new zoning with conditional use permits.
Gas stations, car washes and vehicle service businesses would also be allowed with conditional use permits. All residential uses would be permitted.
In other action, the council will:
- Hear a report on a proposal to have MU and the city collaborate on a pilot project to regulate the operation and use of ride-share electric scooters such as Birds and to study their impact on the larger transportation system. The project would incorporate data analytics to learn whether the scooters are an overall benefit.
- Consider a bill that would extend by a month the city’s contract with Columbia Public Schools for school resource officers. That would allow more time for negotiations on a new contract. If approved, the extension would last until Nov. 1.
- Swear in Geoff Jones as the Columbia Police Department’s permanent police chief.
- Recognize Randy White for his service as fire chief. White is retiring effective Oct. 4.
- Consider a bill authorizing the purchase of two dilapidated homes on Hickman Avenue. The city plans to demolish them and build affordable housing on the lots.