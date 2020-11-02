Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said Monday that the final stages of Tuesday’s election preparation went “very smoothly.”
More than 3.2 million people in Missouri are expected to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s general election, according to figures provided by the Secretary of State’s Office.
That would amount to 74% of the state’s 4.3 million registered voters. If that prediction comes true, it would be Missouri’s highest turnout rate since 1992, when 78% of registered voters cast ballots in a presidential election won by Democrat Bill Clinton, according to The Associated Press.
Lennon expects a total of 90,000 ballots from Boone County voters to be tabulated during this election. Her office reported Saturday that 26,498 absentee ballots had already been received.
In Missouri, more than 828,000 voters had returned absentee or mail-in ballots as of Sunday.
Lennon’s preelection tasks Monday included setting up the county’s 76 polling places and providing in-person absentee voting and ballot drop-off until 5 p.m. at the Boone County Government Center on Ninth Street.
Any ballots mailed by voters must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Absentee and mail-in ballots will be counted Tuesday on a high-speed tabulator, Lennon said. The ballots will be counted along with in-person ballots from each of the polling locations.
Ballots from Missourians in the military or overseas will be accepted until noon Friday. The ballot verification process takes two weeks after Election Day, Lennon said.
Statewide results will not be available on the Secretary of State’s Election Night reporting site until each polling place has closed and all voters in line at 7 p.m. have cast their ballots.
Local election authorities may post results prior to this, however.
Polls throughout Missouri will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. The Secretary of State’s Office reminded voters of the following polling place rules:
- Voters are not permitted to wear political apparel to the polls, including political masks, shirts, hats, buttons or any other apparel that advocates for a political candidate.
- Only voters and their children, poll workers and other election officials and pre-approved poll watchers are allowed inside a polling place. Law enforcement officials may be inside the polling place at the request of election authorizes or if they are in the line of duty.
- Voters are not permitted to share their ballot with others or take photos inside the polling place.
- Electioneering is not allowed within 25 feet or inside a polling place.
- Firearms are prohibited inside of polling places.
Those quarantining because of COVID-19 were able to cast their ballots Saturday and Sunday in a drive-thru setup in the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department’s parking lot.
Teams from the County Clerk’s Office held in-person absentee voting events in October for residents at Oak Towers, Paquin Tower and Lenoir Woods.
Satellite voting stations were also held at Centralia High School and Douglass High School in late October.
Voters who encounter problems or have questions on Tuesday are encouraged to contact their local election authority or call the Secretary of State’s Office at 800-669-8683.