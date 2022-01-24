A resident’s proposal to modify how future multi-unit residences in Columbia would track and bill water and electricity usage found no support during a Monday morning meeting of the city’s Finance Advisory and Audit Committee.
Bill Weitkemper, who worked in Columbia’s Sewer Maintenance Division for more than 37 years and ran unsuccessfully for City Council last year, has long advocated for stopping the practice of “master-metering.” That process bills multi-unit residences, like apartment buildings, as one entity.
Since utility charges are then up to landlords, those meters don’t track individual unit consumption or inform residents of their usage.
In his opposition to the practice, Weitkemper cites a hypothetical example of a tech-heavy family and elderly woman living in adjacent apartments. The former would likely use far more electricity than the latter, he argues, meaning the practice of master-metering isn’t fair to residents who consume fewer utilities.
Those residents may also be unaware of how much electricity or water they’re using, a consideration that prompted California to require sub-metering — meters specific to individual units — of multi-unit residences starting in 2018 with the hopes of reducing utility consumption.
Weitkemper’s proposal would prohibit the use of master meters in new construction, which committee chair and mayoral candidate Maria Oropallo called “currently unfathomable” in a sentiment echoed by the entire committee.
Despite Weitkemper’s argument that sub-metering would bring in more revenue for the city, committee members raised concerns about costs and suggested the proposal’s opposite — more widespread master-metering — would actually have benefits.
Using rate calculations cited in Weitkemper’s proposal, committee member Michael Rebstock pointed to an approximately $40 monthly “base charge” that each individual unit would face as a “disparity.”
“They’re paying almost $40 a month more to have a meter,” Rebstock said. “It seems to me that the proper, fair and equitable response to that is to encourage future buildings to have master meters, which are more economical and cheaper for the customers and less work for the city.”
Thomas Richards, who also sits on the committee, said that getting the issue on the radar of the City Council would be a practical concern, too.
“Not to diminish this issue, but if we can’t even get the council to get engaged on proper (utility) rate-setting in general, I don’t know how you possibly can take on an issue like this,” Richards said.
There could be implications for other areas of the city’s operations too, committee members said, going beyond utilities and finances to zoning and building codes.
The lack of a recommendation provided by the committee means Weitkemper’s proposal will not have a pipeline to the council.
Weitkemper said he interpreted the committee’s discussions as generally favorable toward the idea that sub-metering would allow customers to be more aware of their consumption and potentially reduce usage.
“The committee is in step with the council,” Weitkemper wrote in an email after the meeting. “Unless staff supports a proposal it doesn’t have a chance.”