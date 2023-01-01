Fire at Golden Corral

A fire Saturday night at the Golden Corral was contained in under an hour and caused an estimated $250,000 in initital damage. 

 Courtesy of the Columbia Fire Department

A structure fire late Saturday has temporarily closed The Golden Corral at 3421 Clark Lane.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.

  • Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

