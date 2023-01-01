A structure fire late Saturday has temporarily closed The Golden Corral at 3421 Clark Lane.
A structure fire late Saturday has temporarily closed The Golden Corral at 3421 Clark Lane.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
The blaze was contained in under an hour but crews stayed past midnight to assess the situation, making sure there was no threat of hidden fires. It caused an estimated $250,000 in initial damage, according to the news release.
The Columbia fire marshals have not yet determined a cause for the fire but confirmed in the news release that it started inside the structure.
Twelve crews from the Fire Department and one University Hospital EMS crew responded to the fire.
