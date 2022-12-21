A week after the fatal fire at the Columbia Square Apartments many details remain unknown. But Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said working smoke detectors “absolutely” could have prevented casualties.
The Dec. 14 fire took the lives of Ta’niyah Pate, 4, and Jyneisha Washington, 7, and left others hospitalized.
“There was never any indication or notification of smoke alarms sounding throughout the residence,” Farr said. “The smoke alarm on the first floor of the residence was present, and not functioning. It’s unclear if there was ever an appreciable amount of smoke on the first floor.”
“The smoke alarms on the second level (where the children were found), we’ve been able to locate the mounting rings for those, but the detectors themselves we’ve not been able to locate,” he said.
Determining who should bear the responsibility for ensuring smoke detectors are working is complicated.
“Ultimately the burden would fall, I believe, to the property owner. However, if during perhaps an inspection or some other enforcement type interaction, everything from a safety standpoint is in place and functioning correctly, the property owner turns over possession of that property to someone else,” Farr said.
“That becomes a difficult conversation to have. Who has the right to come into that place at a moment’s notice to make sure that the stoves are okay, or that the smoke detectors or smoke alarms are in place? So I think there’s some joint responsibility on both the owner and the occupant,” Farr added.
The city of Columbia’s neighborhood services department gave the Columbia Square Apartments a certificate of compliance on Nov 9, 2021. However, to pass inspection, complexes that have over 30 units, such as Columbia Square Apartments, only need to be 30% in compliance, meaning only 30% of the units will be inspected.
“Once the certificate is issued, it’s good for three years and at the end of three years, then that certificate can be renewed for an additional three years if there have been no violations,’’ Neighborhood Services Manager Leigh Kottwitz said. “Most properties in Columbia can go every six years between inspections.”
“Some may not if they miss a renewal deadline, or if we have a tenant complaint or a citizen complaint then we may require that property to be inspected again,” Kottwitz said.
Four tenant complaints were filed for the Columbia Square Apartments from 2021 to 2022, city records show. Three were made prior to the complex receiving their most recent certificate and one noting mold and water damage was filed Sept 23. Past inspections have found sanitary issues in living areas, significant leaks and notably an inspection in 2019 found smoke alarms missing.
Reports from the city also indicate a fire the afternoon of June 2 at one of the units. While reports indicate the fire was minor the tenants of that unit were relocated by apartment management.
“I would think that this would certainly bring attention to the management company there. We’ve had some tenant complaints where smoke alarms have been included in those violations,” Kottwitz said.
“Everybody has to take responsibility for what is within their realm of control,” Kottwitz said. “There’s a lot of people that are involved with this. You’ve got property managers, maintenance companies, owners, occupants and tenants. Everybody, I think, needs to say, ‘OK, what can I do to make sure that I’m living someplace safe?’”
The Columbia Square Apartments are managed by Yarco Property Management, a real estate firm headquartered in Kansas City, overseeing 328 properties in nine states. Most of these communities are income-based housing. Yarco didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story.
Farr did not disclose a time frame for when the investigation into the fatal fire would be completed.
“It’s hard to say just due to the gravity of the investigation and the devastating nature to the family and to the members of the department,” Farr said.
Farr’s message to the community was that smoke detectors save lives. He encourages residents to check their batteries and replace them every six months.
Farr also offered the fire department’s service to anyone who may need a smoke detector or assistance installing them.