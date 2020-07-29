Columbia Fire Department units responded to two structure fires overnight Tuesday.
The first structure fire happened 12:06 a.m. at 1408 Fir Place, and the second fire took place 4:01 a.m. at 300 Clinkscales Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
There were no deaths reported . Nine units from the fire department responded to each of the fires. Two firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries, one after each of the fires.
The first unit arrived at about 12:10 a.m. at Fir Place, and the fire crews reported significant fire inside the home, according to the fire department's news release.
No one was at the home at that time. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The fire burned the stairs leading to the basement and extended into the attic space, according to the release.
The first unit arrived at the Clinkscales Road fire four minutes after it was reported and saw flames showing from the exterior of a duplex.
There were two people in the duplex when the fire happened. They got out safely and received no injury from the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes, according to the department.
The fire department is conducting fire origin and cause investigations on both of the fires.