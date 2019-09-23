The Columbia Fire Department is about to drop $194,000 on fixing up its Fire Training Academy.
A memo to the Columbia City Council states that the deteriorating concrete block building on Big Bear Boulevard is in need of replacements. The council approved a fund transfer to accommodate the department's plans last Monday.
The training tower is a four-story building with an attached garage. The plan is to remove the garage, rebuild a smaller one and rehabilitate the tower.
Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said the building is around 50 years old and "not in good shape."
“We are starting to see deterioration of the structure, as it was built in the '70s,” he said. “It would be more costly to do repairs than to build a new structure.”
Fraizer said firefighters use the drill tower for exercising, simulating rescues using elevated platforms and a variety of other training needs.