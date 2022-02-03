The Columbia Fire Department rescued a person and dog that fell through thin ice Thursday afternoon in a southwest Columbia neighborhood.
No one at the scene needed specific medical treatment, said Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr.
One person went onto the ice to rescue the dog but fell through themself before, then got out of the water. Another person in a kayak tried to break the ice but fell out of the kayak, according to a news release on the fire department's Facebook page. Firefighters helped him out of the water and to his home nearby.
The team of firefighters took 10 minutes to reach the site due to the current weather conditions.
By the time firefighters reached the site, at 2610 Carrera Drive, they had already donned special ice rescue gear and quickly got the dog and people to a warm place.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety warns people to steer clear of ice-covered bodies of water.
If you fall through thin ice, the first thing you must do is remain calm, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Your body will undergo a cold shock, causing your blood pressure to rise and your heart rate to increase. You should face the direction you came from and kick upward toward the surface, pulling yourself out of the water.