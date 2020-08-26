Firefighters rescued two cats and a dog from a residential structure fire at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday on 1001 Jewell Ave. 

Eight units responded to the fire, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release. 

The first of eight units who responded saw heavy smoke while people left the home. The building's occupants got out safely and told crews there were pets inside. In addition to the three pets rescued by the fire crews, a third dog escaped the building on its own.

Firefighters contained the fire in the basement, bringing it under control in about 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the kitchen of a downstairs apartment, caused by unattended cooking. They estimate there was $5,000 in damages.

The fire department encourages people to check their fire alarms monthly. There should be fire alarms on every floor and in every room a resident sleeps, according to the department. People should replace their smoke alarm batteries every six months and replace them entirely every 10 years.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2020 Studying magazine editing journalism. Reach me at zmorrow@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.