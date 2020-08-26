Firefighters rescued two cats and a dog from a residential structure fire at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday on 1001 Jewell Ave.
Eight units responded to the fire, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release.
The first of eight units who responded saw heavy smoke while people left the home. The building's occupants got out safely and told crews there were pets inside. In addition to the three pets rescued by the fire crews, a third dog escaped the building on its own.
Firefighters contained the fire in the basement, bringing it under control in about 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries.
Investigators determined that the fire started in the kitchen of a downstairs apartment, caused by unattended cooking. They estimate there was $5,000 in damages.
The fire department encourages people to check their fire alarms monthly. There should be fire alarms on every floor and in every room a resident sleeps, according to the department. People should replace their smoke alarm batteries every six months and replace them entirely every 10 years.