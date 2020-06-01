The Columbia Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire early Monday at Dollar General.
Eleven units from the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:11 a.m. at Dollar General, 3700 Flanders Court, according to a news release.
Firefighters got the fire under control in approximately one hour. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according the release.
The team encountered heavy smoke and extreme heat in the building, and heavy fire was also reported in the attic space, according to the news release. Pre-connected hose lines were used to contain the fire.
This is the second fire at this address in the past three weeks, as the first fire occurred on May 11.
"This fire is suspicious in nature," according to a news release. Columbia Police Department is assisting in an ongoing investigation on the cause of the fire. As of Monday afternoon, the estimated damage of the fire has not been determined.
More information will be released when it becomes available.