The Columbia Fire Department has responded to the second fire in a week caused by unattended cooking. 

The Fire Department was dispatched at 2:46 p.m. Sunday to 200-B Unity Drive.  

The Fire Department crew brought the fire under control in about ten minutes. No one was injured.

An investigation revealed the fire in the one-story building was caused by unattended cooking, and damage is estimated at $5,000. 

This is the second fire within a week to be caused by unattended cooking. On New Year's Day, the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on College Ave. and also put out a fire caused by unattended cooking. 

The Columbia Fire Department reminds citizens that smoke alarms save lives, and that citizens should have smoke alarms on every level of their home and outside spaces where people sleep. The Fire Department also says to test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button, and replacing the batteries twice a year. 

