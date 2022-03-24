The Columbia Fire Department will be conducting training exercises at two MU properties that have been selected for demolition.
The agreement between MU and Columbia City Council will allow firefighter and police officer training exercises at four properties.
Training exercises will be held beginning Saturday at Loeb Hall, 303 S. Sixth Street, and London Hall, 501 S. Sixth Street, through March 31, according to Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr.
Traditionally, the Fire Department would use a “Burn Building” which is a concrete structure used to simulate fire conditions for trainings like these, he said.
But when presented with the opportunity to use brick and mortar buildings, Farr said, “there’s no training like the real thing.”
The Fire Department plans to use the structures to train with door breaching equipment and firehoses that can be run from fire engines into the structure.
Farr said that opportunities like these are rare and offer firefighters a chance to “encounter some of the very real challenges that we’re going to face if we ever have a true incident in one of those large buildings.”
Traditionally, when conducting trainings like these, the Fire Department has used equipment such as a door prop to practice forced entries. The door prop is a door with a locking mechanism that firefighters must learn to get past to force their way through the door.
Farr pointed out that after firefighters have practiced on the door more than once or twice, it loses a lot of its value. ”After the first two or three times of utilizing the prop the people recognize what the prop is and they know how to defeat it,” he said.
He compared using the door prop as opposed to the university buildings as being like attempting a puzzle that has already been solved compared to one that you have never seen before.
”A Rubik’s cube that you’ve mastered,” said Farr of the comparison, “but now we change the colors, we take stickers off and we redo that.”
Farr assured citizens that safety precautions are being taken, including an incident safety officer who will be responsible for public safety at each of the training exercises.
The properties are scheduled for demolition by the MU following the completion of training exercises.
Trainings like these are a unique opportunity for firefighters to practice in a real world environment. Farr went on to say that these opportunities were “just absolutely priceless for us.”
Two other MU buildings — Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 West, and the Lab Animal Center, 1400 Carrie Francke Drive — will be used by the Fire Department for training in May. Columbia police are also authorized to use the buildings for training.