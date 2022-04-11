One woman was taken to the hospital after an "extreme fall" at Pinnacles Youth Park.
Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to a report of a 30-year-old woman who had fallen at the popular hiking spot around 6:21 p.m. Friends of the woman met Fire District crews in the parking lot and led them straight to her.
Fire District spokesperson Gale Blomenkamp said the woman fell along the back side of the Pinnacles into the creek bed below. While it couldn't be determined exactly how far she fell, Blomenkamp estimated it was at least 10 feet.
"She took a pretty good tumble, let's put it that way," he said.
She sustained "mild to moderate" injuries from the fall, Blomenkamp said, and she appeared conscious and alert after the fall. Because of the nature of the fall, and out of an abundance of caution, she was placed on a backboard and taken to a waiting ambulance for transport to University Hospital.
Blomenkamp called it a "fairly easy rescue" that took about 30 minutes. Crew members were able to take a trail down to the creek bed to rescue her and didn't need to do any sort of rope work or rappelling.
"It was just a matter of us walking to her ... and being able to carry her out," he said.