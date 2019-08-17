A fire that started at an empty Columbia house was extinguished Saturday afternoon.
Homeowner Jocelyn Smith said she was not home at the time of the fire. She learned about it when her sister called to say she had seen smoke pouring from the basement windows as she drove by Smith's house, 913 N. Garth Ave.
Smith said she lives alone, and no people or animals were in the house at the time of the fire.
When Smith arrived, the house was still "really smoking," she said. About an hour later, firefighters were rolling up their hoses and preparing to depart.
The Columbia Fire Department declined to speak to media on the scene and did not return a phone call from the Missourian by the time of publication.
Smith said fire officials were keeping her updated, but that they hadn't been able to tell her the cause of the fire, just that it started in the basement.
Smith also hadn't been told the extent of the damage, but was allowed to enter her home after the fire equipment left around 2:30 p.m.