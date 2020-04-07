No one was injured after a fire in a home attic Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Jefferson Street, the Columbia Fire Department said.
The small fire was controlled and extinguished in about 15 minutes. Firefighters located the fire after finding smoke rising from the roof, according to a news release from the Fire Department.
Assistant Fire Marshal Kyle Edwards determined the fire's cause as faulty wiring and estimated damage costs at $10,000.
Eight units responded to the call, with the first unit arriving less than four minutes after the 12:43 p.m. dispatch.
The Fire Department urges that smoke alarms be placed on every level of a home and nearby bedrooms. Batteries should be replaced every six months and the alarms should be tested monthly.