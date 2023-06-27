The city’s Fire in the Sky Fourth of July celebration will return to Stephens Lake Park Tuesday evening.

Activities for children, live music from the Stephens Lake Amphitheater and food trucks will start at 6:30 p.m. The firework show will end the night, launching from the east side of the park at 9:15 p.m, according to the City of Columbia’s website.

