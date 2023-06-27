The city’s Fire in the Sky Fourth of July celebration will return to Stephens Lake Park Tuesday evening.
Activities for children, live music from the Stephens Lake Amphitheater and food trucks will start at 6:30 p.m. The firework show will end the night, launching from the east side of the park at 9:15 p.m, according to the City of Columbia’s website.
Cavelle Cole-Neal, the Recreation and Community Programs superintendent, said the firework show will be around 20-25 minutes long. The show will music simulcast on KBXR 102.3.
Last year, Fire in the Sky was held at Stephens Lake Park for the first time. Cole-Neal said there was an increase in engagement and interest when the show was moved to that park.
“It was a novel experience bringing the event to a fairly well-known and iconic park for the city,” he said. “It also provided a central location to view the fireworks and host an in-person event. I think we’ll see a lot more of the community come out.”
Go COMO buses will serve as shuttles and run from 5-11 p.m., transporting visitors from the following downtown parking garages to Stephens Lake Park:
Visitors can track the shuttle routes using the free DoubleMap app, according to a city news release.
Parking at Boone Hospital will be available. The Old Highway 63 parking lot will be available for drop-off and American Disabilities Act accessible parking only. East Walnut will be closed.
Visitors are prohibited from bringing fireworks and barbecue grills to the event. Alcohol is discouraged, according to the city release, which notes this is the 71st annual city celebration of the national holiday.
Cole-Neal said the city encourages attendees to bring blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly event. He said the Stephens Lake Park Beach will be open as well so attendees can come earlier to swim.
Restrooms and water fountains will be on site. Cole-Neal said for the first time, water bottle filling stations will be available.
Children activities, located on the lake trail between Gordon Shelter and Old Highway 63 parking lot, will feature crafts, games, face painting, inflatables and entertainers, according to the city’s website.
Live music at the amphitheater will play from 6:30 to around 8 p.m. with performers Banastre Tarleton Band, Allie Bruns and We B Friends.
City Closures
In observance of Independence Day, many city services will be impacted.
All City of Columbia offices will be closed Tuesday. City council has canceled its July 3 meeting and will host its only meeting of the month July 17, according to a city news release.
Public libraries and curbside service will be closed, according to the Daniel Boone Regional Library website.
Landfill will be closed Tuesday, but there will be no delays with curbside and commercial trash collection.
Go COMO buses will not operate Tuesday and parking enforcement is suspended.
The City’s Activity and Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Aquatic Center and Douglass Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m., according to the release.
Administrative offices for the police and fire department will be closed, however emergency services are still available.