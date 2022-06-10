The sky above Stephens Lake Park will be aglow with blasts of red, white and blue on July 4 as the city's annual fireworks show returns as an in-person event.
Fire in the Sky will begin at 6 p.m., with games, food trucks and live music at Stephens Lake. The fireworks show will start at 9:15 and last about 20 minutes, said Gabe Huffington, the city's Parks and Recreation Department interim director.
Parks and Rec will reveal the food trucks and music acts appearing at the event in the upcoming weeks, Huffington said.
Nearby, Boone Hospital will provide parking for the event, Huffington said. He added that the city will shut down the stretch of Walnut Street along Stephens Lake to nonresidential traffic.
Flat Branch Park and Peace Park were Fire in the Sky's perennial home, Huffington said. However, construction in the downtown area several years ago limited the size of the fireworks the city could shoot off there.
Parks and Rec held the 2020 and 2021 shows in Cosmo-Bethel Park and American Legion Park, respectively. Spectators were not allowed to watch the show in the park because of COVID-19 restrictions but could look on from a distance.
"Much like other events that we've had this year, we are seeing a lot of people returning now that COVID restrictions have lessened for outdoor public events and our staff has an understanding of how to handle events with COVID restrictions or COVID as a concern." Huffington said. "I would anticipate a large number of people at the park enjoying the celebration."
Huffington said Parks and Rec thinks Stephens Lake is a good host for the event because it can fit a lot of people and has seven or eight good vantage points to see the show within the park. Parks and Rec held a test shoot at the park in January and determined the show would also be visible from elsewhere in Columbia.
Stephens Lake has not been set as a permanent location for future shows, Huffington said, but the department will discuss it with City Council next winter.
Parks and Rec passed out flyers in the neighborhoods around Stephens Lake at the beginning of the week to let residents know about the event in advance.
Huffington said he has high hopes for Fire in the Sky's in-person return.
"I think it's going to be a really great event," Huffington said. "I think that at Stevens Lake Park, we are going to be able to utilize the different park amenities that we have and our experiences that we have had at the park with other events to be able to put on a really great celebration for the public."