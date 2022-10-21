A fire Friday afternoon burned about 35 acres of vegetation on Columbia's south side.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call regarding an outdoor fire around 3:30 p.m., said Clayton Farr Jr., Columbia's acting fire chief. A total of eight fire crews from the Fire Department and assistants from the Boone County Fire Protection District helped to put out the fire, he said.

