Several property owners came to an interested parties meeting Wednesday evening upset about the city’s plan to turn their land into a fire station location.
Fire Station 10 would be located on the east side of Columbia, at the intersection of East Richland Road and East St. Charles Road.
The city is also putting Fire Station 11 in southwest Columbia and expects to break ground later this year, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer.
Melissa Furlow owns one of the lots that the city has planned for Fire Station 10 — six acres on St. Charles Road. She bought the property in 2017 and had planned on developing the land into a home and a business for herself.
Her plans fell through, so she looked to sell the property. Natalie Kerkmann negotiated a lease-to-own deal with Furlow and worked to rehabilitate the land within the last year. Once she owns the property, she plans to have tiny house rentals and a cabin.
Other community members discussed their discontent with how the city has encroached on their land in the past, some of which was in close proximity to the proposed area for the fire station.
The meeting was led by Fire Chief Andy Woody, Assistant Chief Jeff Strawn and Assistant Chief Jerry Jenkins. Kent Haynes, building facilities manager for the Public Works Department, and Shane Creech, interim public works director, also were present.
The city officials explained that plans for the station are in an early stage and the property owners will have other opportunities to express their concerns before final action occurs.
The need for this fire station was determined by evaluating the number of calls received by the fire department from a specific area and the travel time to respond to the call locations. Fraizersaid the department wants to keep travel time to around four minutes.
While the land for Fire Station 10 has not been acquired yet, the next step will be to take this plan to the Columbia City Council to pursue property acquisition, Creech said.
The Columbia Fire Department determined the need and location for Fire Station 10 from its 2018 Community Risk Assessment, which states that a new station in the east area of the city would have a direct impact on 613 calls in the primary response area.
“What the community will see with the addition of fire stations is a reduction in travel time. And what that allows us to do is get to the emergency quicker, which allows us to conserve more property and save more lives,” Fraizer said.
While the Columbia Fire Department will not be acquiring any more vehicles for the station, they will be redistributing existing vehicles and personnel in order to make sure there is enough coverage at the new station.
“Between 2009 and now, the population in Columbia and the calls for service have continued to rise while the number of fire stations and personnel that we have remained the same for the most part,” Fraizer said. “So additional fire stations spread out geographically will allow us to get to emergency calls faster, thereby bringing down our response time.”
The decision to place the new fire station in east Columbia was based on the department’s 2018 risk assessment, which evaluated the response times.