The city is gearing up to build a new fire station near the northwest corner of Scott Boulevard and Route K.
The necessity of the fire station was determined by a community risk analysis conducted by the Columbia Fire Department in 2018.
The department analyzed response times throughout Columbia and decided a new station in the southwest would have a direct impact on 182 calls per year.
The Columbia City Council approved the purchase of the land Sept. 21, and the deal closed Sept. 25. The property cost about $347,000, and the fire station will cost an estimated $2 million to build. The money will come from proceeds of the city’s capital improvement sales tax.
The council also approved the rezoning of the property to R-1, single-family residential, which allows for a fire station.
There are nine fire stations in Columbia. The southwest station will be Station 11. The city also plans to build a Station 10 in east Columbia that would respond to an estimated 613 calls per year, Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said, but it’s still looking for available land.
Fraizer said the intent is to bring down response times. “We need to get there quickly so we can start remedying the situation.”
The 2018 Standards of Cover report shows that adding two stations would result in every part of the city being within a four-minute response time of a fire station.
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Sept. 10 to recommend the council rezone the property. Planning Commissioner Valerie Carroll agreed the fire station is necessary but said she opposes continued annexation in the southwest.
“I think it’s clear we do have some sort of strain on our services,” Carroll said. “I hope that can be addressed by the plan that is underway. If there is a need for a fire station to serve the current things...I don’t plan on getting in the way of that request.”
Commissioner Sharon Geuea Jones said she lived in the southwest area, near where the fire station will be built, about four years ago.
“I will say there is a major delay if you need services and you’re out there,” Jones said. “That was four years ago, I assume it’s gotten worse because there’s been more development.”
The city is looking for an architect and general contractor to design and build the fire station and hopes to have them selected by mid- to late fall.