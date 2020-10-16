The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in Boone County from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Weather conditions are expected to include wind and low relative humidity, increasing the likelihood of the spread of uncontrolled wildfires.

This is the second watch issued for Boone County this week after the watch issued Tuesday.

According to Sanborn Field, Columbia had a little over a half an inch of rain in September and almost zero inches so far in October.

However, the forecast from the National Weather Service says there is a 40% chance of showers Sunday. Rain is also forecasted for Monday and Tuesday.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government and General Assignment reporter, Fall 2020 Studying International News Writing Reach me at amsx69@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor for the public health and safety beat. I am a second year graduate student studying public policy journalism. You can reach me at mne275@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @MikaylaEasley

Recommended for you