The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in Boone County from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
Weather conditions are expected to include wind and low relative humidity, increasing the likelihood of the spread of uncontrolled wildfires.
This is the second watch issued for Boone County this week after the watch issued Tuesday.
According to Sanborn Field, Columbia had a little over a half an inch of rain in September and almost zero inches so far in October.
However, the forecast from the National Weather Service says there is a 40% chance of showers Sunday. Rain is also forecasted for Monday and Tuesday.