Izzo was posthumously awarded a “salute to service” by State Fire Marshal Tim Bean at the dog’s memorial service at Fire Station #1 of the Columbia Fire Department.
“You did your job, Izzo. You did it well,” retired Battalion Chief James Weaver said. “We’ll miss you.”
The black Labrador was remembered at a memorial service Tuesday afternoon. Police, firefighters and family of Izzo’s handler, Columbia Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jim Pasley, were all present. Firefighters shared their memories of Izzo, expressed gratitude and showed respect for him during short speeches.
Pasley did not speak at the memorial, but he rose to receive Bean’s salute to Izzo.
The salute to service, delivered in the form of a certificate, honored both Pasley and Izzo for their years of arson investigation in mid-Missouri.
“You’re gonna miss that bark,” Weaver said. “You’re gonna miss that cold nose, and, as the sadness comes, I hope you’ll allow God to give you peace.”
Izzo was Chief Pasley’s partner at work but also a cherished member of his family. Over the past four years, the duo investigated over 50 suspicious fires together across mid-Missouri.