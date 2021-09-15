An SUV traveling eastbound on I-70 Drive Northwest crashed into the Boone County Fire District Headquarters around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A firefighter EMT was outside the building and witnessed the crash. The firefighter immediately radioed for help for the driver, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Firefighters removed the driver from the vehicle and administered life support until MU Health Care emergency medical services responded to the crash.
The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital in serious condition.