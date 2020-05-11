The Columbia Fire Department put out a fire at the Dollar General at Flanders Court on Monday.
The department was notified and dispatched a team to the commercial building at 3700 Flanders Court at 11:33 a.m., according to a release from the Columbia Fire Department.
The team arrived at the scene four minutes later and got the fire under control within approximately 30 minutes.
The fire cost an estimated $350,000 in contents and $250,000 for the structure, according to an update Monday afternoon from the city.
Evacuation was in progress when the units arrived, according to the release, and none of the people in the vicinity were injured.
The department's team encountered significant heat and smoke in the building, and additional units were called to aid the original responders, according the release. Ten units used aggressive tactics. A pre-connected hose line was used through two separate entrances to contain the blaze.
As of now, details regarding the cause of the fire are unknown. The department has launched a fire origin and cause investigation and plans to release more information.