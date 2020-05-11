Updated Information

This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. Monday with the estimated amounts lost in the fire.

The Columbia Fire Department put out a fire at the Dollar General at Flanders Court on Monday.

The department was notified and dispatched a team to the commercial building at 3700 Flanders Court at 11:33 a.m., according to a release from the Columbia Fire Department.

The team arrived at the scene four minutes later and got the fire under control within approximately 30 minutes.

The fire cost an estimated $350,000 in contents and $250,000 for the structure, according to an update Monday afternoon from the city. 

Evacuation was in progress when the units arrived, according to the release, and none of the people in the vicinity were injured.

The department's team encountered significant heat and smoke in the building, and additional units were called to aid the original responders, according the release. Ten units used aggressive tactics. A pre-connected hose line was used through two separate entrances to contain the blaze.

As of now, details regarding the cause of the fire are unknown. The department has launched a fire origin and cause investigation and plans to release more information.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, spring 2020 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at gczd42@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.