The Columbia Fire Department responded to an incident at 10:43 a.m. at the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building on Hitt Street.
The five-story translational research facility has been under construction since June 2019, with its grand opening scheduled for Oct. 19.
Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews discovered a light haze coming from the basement, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer. The source of the smoke was a malfunctioning piece of machinery, but there was no fire.
He said the fire crew was able to clear the building of smoke and power down the machine within approximately 10 minutes.
The incident did not result in any reported injuries or additional damage, and it did not cause any significant delays in construction.