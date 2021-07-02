Boone County residents with complaints about noise from fireworks are advised to avoid dialing 911, which the Joint Communications office reserves for emergencies.
Joint Communications is anticipating a spike in calls during the Fourth of July weekend. It is asking folks to call 311 or 573-442-6131 for non-emergencies that don't require immediate attention from law enforcement. That includes complaints about fireworks noise or fireworks being shot off in prohibited areas.
Joint Communications offered the following additional guidelines.
Call 911 for any situation requiring the immediate presence of law enforcement or a response from fire, rescue or ambulance services. These include:
- A burglary in progress.
- A house fire.
- A person trapped by machinery.
- A person having chest pain.
Call 311 or 573-442-6131 when law enforcement assistance is desired but an immediate response is unnecessary. Examples of these situations include:
- An abandoned vehicle.
- A noise complaint.
- Lost or stolen property.
- A parking issue.
If you are unsure whether your situation constitutes an emergency, go ahead and dial 911.