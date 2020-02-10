The First Baptist Church of Columbia will host Austen Hartke, a transgender theologian, Feb. 21 and 22, according to a news release from the church.
Hartke's "greatest passion is helping other trans and gender-non-conforming people see themselves in scripture," according to his website.
The Rev. Carol McEntyre, senior pastor at First Baptist, said when she first heard Hartke speak, she was very impressed.
"We need to have him come to Columbia," McEntyre said, calling it a "natural next step."
Although the event will be held at First Baptist, several other churches in Columbia are sponsoring the event and pitched in funding for it.
McEntyre said she wants people to understand that there are transgender Christians, and this is an event for allies of the LGBTQ community and for those who want to learn more as well.
"First Baptist Church has a long history of working towards LGBTQ inclusion," she said, adding that the church held training on inclusion last August.
McEntyre said she hopes the event leaves LGBTQ people "feeling affirmed in who they are and who they're becoming," and added that she would like to see more events like this one in the future.
The weekend includes several events and is free to the public. Childcare will be provided during the event for those who make a reservation, according to the release.