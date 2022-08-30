Boone County confirmed its first case of monkeypox Tuesday, according to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). The department wrote in a news release that risk to the public remains low.
Monkeypox spreads mainly through direct contact, such as contact with an infectious rash or bodily fluids. PHHS Senior Planner Sara Humm said this means it does not spread as easily as other viruses.
The virus can spread "during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex," the release said. The department advises avoiding contact with towels or bedding used by individuals with monkeypox, as those objects can carry the virus.
"It's a pretty intimate way that monkeypox is spread," Humm said.
The department will trace close contacts of anyone who tests positive for monkeypox and provide them with education and vaccination. It is working on a plan to vaccinate high-risk populations with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to the release.
