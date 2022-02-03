First Christian Church fills a need for those using Wabash warming center

Marcus Washington and Zack Cissna were the first to shuffle across Tenth Street, through the sea of snow, from Wabash to the church. Reclining on plastic, padded chairs, they debriefed the night, swapped stories, and shook off morning grogginess, eased by warm cups of coffee, oatmeal and donuts provided by volunteers from JB Mobile Soup Kitchen.
By 7:30 a.m., the room was filled with the lively chatter of around 25 people. Occasionally, someone would drift over to the piano in the corner, timidly look around while folding up the top, and fill the space with a song.
Typically, during the hour and a half gap between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. – between the time Wabash closes and other homeless services start opening – unhoused people are thrust back out into the cold, either huddled outside on the back patio or en route to the next place that opens. Because buses aren’t running during the storm, the city has allowed people to stay at Wabash until 8:00 a.m.
The church building is a stark contrast to Wabash where there’s no seating and people lie on the floor cushioned by donated blankets. The church’s meeting building, formerly a hair salon, has multiple outlets to charge phones along with chairs, tables and spacious bathrooms to change.
“It’s been nice to have this place during this cold,” said Ann Quarles, who drifted into the room with her partner Jerlaine Williams around 7:20 a.m.
“We’ve been kind of fortunate to have this place and have Turning Point be open earlier in the day, so we don’t have to rough it out too much,” she said. “We’ve been kind of lucky, because sometimes we don’t have that place to go. We don’t get much support, since we’ve just got a couple places that we can go to keep warm.”
Weather raises challenges for the homeless
Frigid temperatures and steep piles of snow have restrained the routine of daily life for many in Columbia. Schools are shut down or remote. Many are working from home. Public transportation routes are halted.
For people experiencing homelessness and those who help support them, the snow storm multiplied the normal tasks of coping and exacerbated the urgency to finish them. For these people, the storm didn’t restrain anything. It raised the already high demands of the fight for survival.
“I wish it would just stop,” said Cissna.
JB Mobile Soup Kitchen organizer Catherine Armbrust said they’ve been even busier than usual delivering fuel and food to homeless campers and preparing meals for people at Wabash.
Another volunteer, Melissa McGowan, called First Christian Church on Monday to inquire about the space. She said they typically rent it out for meetings, but they’d offered it as a warming space free of charge Wednesday until Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.
This week, she’s woken up early each morning to brew coffee and open the space. Wednesday, she made eggs for everyone at Wabash. Other volunteers are bringing food the rest of the mornings.
“It was really nice to just watch people sit back and talk to one another and be able to offer them this space that was so, so much more comfortable,” said McGowan.
Many of the first few people to arrive at the church in the morning helped go back and forth across the street to remind people that the church was open. They also helped clean the space by the end of the morning, sweeping the floors, washing the coffee pots, wiping surfaces and taking out the trash.
“They were very respectful of the space, because there’s a ton of stuff there and I didn’t feel like anyone was taking advantage of that. It was all very peaceful and respectful,” said McGowan.
“Hopefully, we can continue this relationship with the church and keep opening the space when Wabash opens in the future,” she said.
Coping with the cold
Inside the church Thursday morning, Shawn Patterson sipped coffee but couldn’t stomach any oatmeal because he’d grown up in Ireland eating it three times a day. He spent the night at Room at the Inn but walked to the church in the hopes there would be other food. A veteran, Patterson came to Columbia to attend Columbia College.
When he’s outside, he layers two coats at once to retain heat. “I couldn’t tell you how I survive. I just do,” he said.
Quarles armors herself with a coat, two sweatshirts, a jacket and hand warmers to put in her mittens. She revealed the key is having one sweatshirt larger, so it fits over the smaller one.
Quarles said she was able to get some sleep at Wabash while Williams kept watch.
“When you’re homeless you’re not getting the sleep you’d get when you’re not homeless. Especially when you’re a woman, because you gotta keep one eye open,” she said. “You don’t know if someone’s going to try to hurt you or take your stuff. It’s the same anywhere, though, even at Room at the Inn.”
Quarles said she and Williams prefer to sleep at Wabash when it’s open, since they can be near each other. At Room at the Inn, they are assigned beds in compartmentalized women’s and men’s sections.
“I’ve been with him so long that I can’t really be separated,” she said.
Revised Wabash hours offer comfort
Typically, the Wabash Station opens as an emergency warming center on nights when the temperature dips below 9 degrees, an incredulously low threshold in the eyes of McGowan and other concerned citizens who’ve advocated at City Council meetings and protested outside the station.
Some council members and city staff have agreed that services at Wabash need to be expanded, but in the months since Oct. 4, when the Human Rights Commission first requested the council raise the threshold temperature, no permanent decision has been made.
Earlier this month, new City Manager De’Carlon Seewood authorized a temporary change of the threshold to open Wabash to 15 degrees.
“15 degrees is honestly just balmy,” said Cissna.
On Wednesday night, Wabash sheltered 28 people as of 10 p.m., according to a social media post by JB Mobile Soup Kitchen. The soup kitchen also reported that shelters Room at the Inn and Harbor House easily filled capacity with upwards of 50 people each.
McGowan said it’s common that the numbers at Wabash grow as the night progresses, since some, more private, people prefer to evade commotions that can occur early in the evening.