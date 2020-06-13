Monday's Columbia City Council meeting will see Pat Fowler's first actions as city council member, discussion about this year's Fourth of July celebration and some small additions to Columbia Regional Airport.
Prior to the regular meaning, the council will have a special meeting to swear in Fowler, elected to represent the First Ward, and Matt Pitzer, who was re-elected to the Fifth Ward spot after running unopposed. At the meeting, the council will officially declare the election results.
At the top of its agenda are a number of public comments related to the police department, its response to recent protests spurred by the death of George Floyd and addressing institutional racism.
The council will also hear a report about the $573,473 the city will receive through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Congress allocated these CARES funds in March in direct response to the impact of COVID-19. This agenda item was continued from the June 1 meeting that was cut short.
City staff conducted a survey to learn how residents felt these funds should be distributed. Based on 226 responses, the staff determined the top priorities for the funds were, in ranked order:
- Financial support for workforce and low- and moderate-income households for expenses such as rent, mortgage payments and utilities
- Loans and financial assistance to local small businesses to retain/create jobs
- Addressing the immediate health crisis
- Operational capacity to local nonprofits to meet increased demand
The council will then hear a report outlining the criteria to determine which businesses will qualify for a new relief program. The city has allocated $400,000 for a small-business coronavirus relief program that will provide up to $15,000 in forgivable loans to local businesses. This agenda item was also continued from the June 1 meeting.
City staff has developed a five-point rating criteria for the 26 businesses to be served through the program:
- One point for businesses with 100% ownership residing within Columbia
- One point for businesses with at least 51% minority ownership
- One point for businesses with at least 51% female ownership
- One point for businesses unable to access the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration program
- One point for businesses investing at least 20% of assistance in adhering to social distancing requirements and business resiliency
This rating system will help the city identify which local businesses this program will target.
Also on the agenda is a bill allowing the city manager to purchase $28,000 worth of fireworks from J&M Displays for a Fourth of July celebration. The council has previously decided to hold their annual Fire in the Sky event July 4 with only the fireworks show.
Normally, the event would have activities, food and large gatherings, but this year, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, fireworks will be shot off from Cosmo-Bethel Park. People will be asked to watch the fireworks from far away or their homes.
The council will also vote on an agreement with the Boone County Historical Society to display several aviation-related items and photographs in the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal. They will also vote to amend the budget to incorporate the new airport terminal and discuss an agreement with the county to install a radio channel there.
The meeting will begin 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.