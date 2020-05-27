The event typically known as the “Boone Dawdle” is set for Aug. 15 sans the bike ride to Rocheport but with the addition of a pop-up drive-in movie theater at Les Bourgeois Winery.
This year’s event dubbed the ”Ragtag Drive-in,” will celebrate Ragtag’s 20th birthday and allow participants to maintain social distancing guidelines prompted by COVID-19.
The organization’s first-ever, drive-in event also will feature food, live music and an evening screening, Barbie Banks, Cinema Director of Ragtag, said. The buffet will be replaced with picnic baskets. Ticket prices will be announced July 1, Banks said.
Ragtag Cinema, which closed March 17 due to COVID-19, plans to reopen in mid-June, Banks said. Ragtag offers online streaming, virtual live-screening rooms and “Ragtag at Home,” a collection of children-appropriate resources developed by the education team, Banks said.
“We’ll have some movies and fun leading up to the birthday,” Banks said.
The Ragtag Film Society, which hosts the annual True/False Film Fest, has been dedicated to bringing independent films to Columbia since 2000, Banks said.
“It’s been a really great experience being able to serve the community in this way,” Banks said. “Outside of St. Louis and Kansas City, we are the only place you can come and see these types of films in Missouri.”
In 2008, Ragtag relocated from 10th Street to its Hitt Street location, which also houses Ragtag Cinema, Uprise Bakery and Hitt Records.
“With the help of the bakery and the record store, we’ve really been able to become a cultural hub in Columbia,” Banks said.