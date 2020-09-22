Residents of west Columbia soon will have another mile of trail to enjoy.
The Columbia City Council approved the first phase of the Perche Creek Trail on a 7-0 vote Monday night. It will extend from the 3-mile marker of the MKT Nature/Fitness Trail north to Gillespie Bridge Road.
The concrete trail will be 10 feet wide and will include a bridge over Perche Creek at its southern end. It will cross city-owned property near the wastewater treatment plant and incorporate abandoned sections of Hunt Road and Coats Lane.
The project will cost an estimated $1.2 million. Park planners are seeking a $250,000 Recreational Trail Program grant that would help pay for it.
Crockett Engineering will design the trail and the bridge at a cost of $81,000. The city will use contract labor to build the bridge and trail, while city workers will be responsible for removing trees and restoring turf.
The trail was included in a list of projects the Parks and Recreation Department said it would complete when voters approved an extension of the parks sales tax in 2015.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said the second phase of the trail had to be postponed due to lagging sales tax revenue but will be included in another package of projects with a tax ballot issue next year.
The second phase would extend beneath Gillespie Bridge Road and connect with a sidewalk along Chapel Hill Road. Griggs said it would cost an estimated $500,000.
Griggs added that if voters approve another extension of the parks sales tax the timing would be right for the city to just continue the trail work “while we're out there.”
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer said it's important to get the second leg done as soon as possible so that more residents can access the new trail.
The project is another step toward the city's goal of creating a 30-mile loop of trails around the city. Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas noted that the city is about halfway there.
“We're moving towards it. It takes a while, but it will be a great attraction for the city of Columbia once that's completed,” Thomas said.
He said the city's trail system “provides health recreational opportunities for our residents as well as a tourism attraction to the city, and many parts of the trail system function really well as walking, biking, commuting routes.”