The first members of the new Columbia Sports Commission were appointed during the Dec. 16 meeting of the Columbia City Council.
The city began recruiting applicants for the commission in November. The council appointed six members last week, and four were appointed by local stakeholders. The commission also includes three representatives from the Parks and Recreation Department, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the bureau's advisory board. One vacancy remains for a representative of the lodging industry.
Commissioners will help the bureau by supporting sports events, projects and promotions; evaluating the sports market in Columbia; recruiting and retaining state, regional and national sporting events; identifying events that are a good fit for city facilities; and advising the City Council on any other sports-related efforts.
Amateur sporting events in Columbia had a $10 million economic impact in 2019, according to a city news release. Amy Schneider, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Sports Commission will continuously promote sports tourism.
“The appointees to this commission are engaged community members who understand the importance of working together to achieve this goal,” she added.
Members of the commission are:
- Amber Gibson of The Broadway DoubleTree by Hilton, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
- Kathryn Fleming of MU, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
- Carter Marcks of Williams-Keepers, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
- Zina Fudge of Flipz USA Gymnastics, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
- Julie Calfee of Missouri Employers Mutual, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
- Tim Jamieson, the retired head coach of the MU baseball team, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
- Nick Joos, deputy athletic director at MU. He is the appointee of MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.
- James Arnold, athletic director at Columbia College. He is an appointee of Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple.
- Jen Rukstad, assistant superintendent for secondary education at Columbia Public Schools. He is the appointee of Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.
- Kevin Czaicki of CenturyLink. He is the appointee of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Matt Garrett.
- Schneider, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
- Mike Griggs, director of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
- Heather Hargrove of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.