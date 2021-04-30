The Columbia Tree Board joined forces Friday with the Parks and Recreation Department at Nifong Park for the planting of a ceremonial swamp white oak tree to honor National Arbor Day.
The first tree planted kicks off an initiative to plant 199 more trees in parks around Columbia to honor the city's bicentennial.
Steve Fritz, city of Columbia arborist, said one goal was to replace some of the ash trees lost to the emerald ash borer.
The Tree Board is working to educate people about the threat of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect species that is harmful to ash trees of any kind.
"For decades, ash trees were a very popular landscape tree in our parks, and we put them around shelters, playgrounds, parking lots — all the places where people gather," Columbia forester Dave Dittmer said. "So it's going to be a big impact on our parks to lose that shade canopy."
The parks are selected for tree planting based on which have the highest populations of ash trees, Dittmer said.
Dittmer also presented a proclamation, on behalf of Mayor Brian Treece, that declared April as Arbor month.
"Anytime we have an opportunity to highlight planting of trees and improve our urban tree canopy, it's always a good thing," Fritz said.
Planting trees helps create habitats for animals, further offsetting climate change, Dittmer said.
The Conservation Department passed out seedlings at another Arbor Day celebration earlier in April.
The Tree Board meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 5:00 p.m., and meetings are always open to the public. The Tree Board addresses issues regarding trees on public and private lands and serves as a way for citizens to reach out to City Council with any tree issues they may have.