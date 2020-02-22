With a forthcoming election, First Ward City Council candidates met Saturday at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, where they answered residents’ questions and signed a pledge created by the North Central, West Ash and Ridgeway neighborhood associations.
All three candidates were present. On the stage were longtime Columbia resident Mark Anderson, Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Pat Fowler and MU freshman Greg Pierson.
The pledge, which all three candidates signed, outlined issues related to housing, infrastructure and structural inequality.
Here are some of the questions asked and some of what the candidates had to say about them:
What do you plan to do for low-income families that want to be homeowners?
“Affordability is a cliché,” said Anderson. “It’s not a real word in Columbia.”
Anderson said that he thinks the key to affordable housing is to find something to do with all the empty lots in Columbia and to protect what the city already has in terms of affordable housing.
Fowler said that she thinks the solution is to focus on the homes that already exist in Columbia instead of building new homes.
Pierson echoed what the other two candidates said and added that he wants to expand the Columbia Community Land Trust and address homelessness in Columbia; he said this will provide a more well-rounded approach to affordable housing.
Would you support environmental design as a solution to crime, and what else would you do to curb violence?
Shaunda Hamilton, the mother of Nadria Wright, a Columbia College freshman who was murdered in September, asked the question. Hamilton spoke to the City Council on Monday about ways in which the city can design street lights and other infrastructure to make areas safer.
All the candidates commended Hamilton for her effort in solving an issue that is personal to her.
“As a community, we first need to listen to the family members who have lost someone,” Fowler said.
Fowler and Anderson said they support environmental design as a solution and Pierson said that gun violence is what first got him interested in politics as a high school junior around two years ago.
Anderson, who is black, said, “in the black community, we need to watch ourselves.”
“The police are on the back side of the issue,” he continued. “We are on the front side.”
How will you help resolve infrastructure problems?
Fowler and Anderson emphasized the need to gain more funding.
Anderson called it “pitiful” that the First Ward gets the least amount of funding for infrastructure, yet has the most people in wheelchairs or with other mobility issues, he said.
How will you improve the transit system for low-income residents?
Pierson, an MU freshman, said that one way to solve this issue is to get students to use public transit. He thinks it should be expanded and that getting students on board could give public transit more backing.
Fowler brought up the idea of a fee on all residents’ utility bills that would help fund improvements to the system.
Anderson said that most of the buses focus on transporting MU students and staff and high-income areas.
“They cater to people with money that really don’t need a bus,” he said.
How will you support and empower neighborhood associations?
“Our neighborhood associations are a great asset,” Pierson said. “I’d like to not only work with them but rely on them.”
Fowler wants to make the neighborhood association a property owner’s first step in reaching the city council.
Given that students are a transient population who often stay in Columbia only four years, how will you balance the needs of students and community members who have lived here for a long time?
This question was directed at Pierson, who has made students the center of his campaign.
Pierson said that he thinks the issues most important to students are the same for other First Ward residents. He also said that he thinks if the city can get them engaged, they could be a great asset for accomplishing things in the city.
Anderson had the idea of creating a subcommittee composed of student body presidents from MU, Columbia College and Stephens College who can communicate students’ needs to the council.
The election for First Ward City Council will take place April 7.