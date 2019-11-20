Missouri deer hunters killed 88,843 deer during last weekend's opening of the November portion of the fall firearms season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Of the deer harvested, 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks and 29,642 were does, according to an MDC press release.
The department also reported that deer hunters had contributed 18,800 samples for testing for chronic wasting disease (CWD), a deadly disease whose prevalence is limited in the state.
Top counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,078 deer reported killed, Texas with 1,931 and Callaway with 1,735.
Last year, hunters killed 99,470 deer during the opening weekend of the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season.
For current preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, visit the MDC website.
The November portion of fall firearms deer seasons continues through Tuesday.
More information on deer hunting seasons in Missouri is in MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, which is available where permits are sold.
According to MDC, the opening weekend of the fall firearms deer season is the most popular two hunting days for most deer hunters, who take about a third of the state’s total annual deer during those two days.
MDC’s statewide, season-long, voluntary CWD sampling efforts continue through Jan. 15, 2020. MDC sends collected tissue samples to the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory for CWD testing. Hunters who submitted tissues samples from their harvested deer for CWD testing can get free test results for their deer online.
