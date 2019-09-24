Columbia Police Department response

Steve Sapp, spokesman for the city of Columbia, gave the following answers to questions from the Missourian. Sapp gave the answers "on behalf of" Police Chief Geoff Jones.

How the department is attacking this problem:

The Columbia Police Department has dedicated much of our resources towards identifying those who are preying on others and developing enough evidence to arrest them. But I want to be clear, this is also a community issue. CPD cannot tackle this issue alone. Our community must work together to address this violence. I continually ask our community members to have the courage to speak up and help. We can’t do it alone.

What the cause or causes might be:

These are primarily targeted crimes, meaning both parties know or have knowledge of each other. Certainly drugs and to some extent gang affiliation are contributing causes.

It’s a cycle of crime and violence which requires something to interrupt the cycle. That may be intervention which leads those who are committing crimes down another path. Or it may be punishment of some form administered by the criminal justice system.

The impact of the recent large thefts of guns from Powderhorn and Tiger Pawn:

Certainly guns being stolen from businesses, residences and vehicles put illegal guns on the streets and often in the hands of those committing crimes. Those guns can be used in crimes or sold illegally for cash to support criminal activity.

We've long implemented crime-prevention programs and messages to encourage businesses and individuals to keep weapons in safe areas and out of plain sight in vehicles.

Long-term approaches to reducing gun violence in Columbia:

Again, this will take a community effort to break that cycle of violence. There are a number of local programs working to break this cycle. For example in2Action is a faith-based program that works with those being released from incarceration. They use researched and evidenced-based principles to provide life skills, job skills, etc.

Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services works with at-risk youth in Columbia Schools through the Teen Outreach Program. This is another evidence and outcome based program shown to reduce risky behaviors teaching youth about respecting themselves, respecting others and respecting their community. Columbia Public Schools and the courts also have programs to help provide the skills and opportunities our youth need to succeed.