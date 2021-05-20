Five men who were allegedly involved in a shootout May 10 at the Walmart on West Broadway have been arrested by Columbia police.
Wednesday, police arrested Mariquan Midgyett, 23, and Shaquail Midgyett, 20.
Assistant prosecutor Jessica Caldera charged Mariquan Midgyett on two counts each of armed criminal action and first-degree assault or attempted assault. He remained in the Boone County Jail on Thursday afternoon. No bond had been set.
Shaquail Midgyett was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace, but court records indicate he has not been formally charged. He posted $500 bond and was released from the jail.
Columbia police officer Kimberly Green said in a probable cause statement that she identified the Midgyetts as suspects through audio and video of the shots being fired in the 3100 block of Kunlun Drive. She also talked to witnesses who helped identify them.
Green wrote in her probable cause statement that Mariquan Midgyett was exchanging gunfire with Gerrod Taylor, 20, and Dequan Hughes, 21. Taylor and Hughes were arrested during the week of the incident. Assistant prosecutor Morley Swingle charged both of them with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Deangelo Hughes was arrested May 12 on suspicion of tampering with evidence and has not been charged.
Taylor and Dequan Hughes both remained in the jail without bond on Thursday afternoon.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.