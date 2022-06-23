Columbia residents will have front-row seats to an early morning spectacle Friday: five planets in the solar system will align and be clearly visible to the naked eye for the first time since 2004.
Viewers can turn toward the eastern and southeastern horizons around 5 a.m. to view Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn align across the sky for about an hour, said Aigen Li, a professor of physics and astronomy at MU.
Mercury will be the farthest planet east, and each planet will follow as the viewer looks south. A waning crescent moon between Venus and Mars will also be visible, he said.
The orbital event is called a planetary alignment, which describes the phenomenon where multiple planets appear in the sky at the same time. The alignment of two or three planets is relatively common, but viewing five of the planets around Earth at once is a rare sight, Li said.
“I encourage people to take a look because, it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime event, but it is kind of rare. We need to wait for 18 years,” he said.
The next time all five planets will be on display at once is in 2040. Although the planets can still be seen during the rest of June, tomorrow is the best day to view them, he said. Not only will the moon be visible alongside the planets, but Mercury will be more visible on the horizon than at other times.
The next time the other seven planets in the solar system will all be visible at once won't be until 2492, said Li.